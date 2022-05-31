Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 34,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

