Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,934 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after acquiring an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of SE opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

