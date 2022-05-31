Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 344,214 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

