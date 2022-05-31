Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $70,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

