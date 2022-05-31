Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 201,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.