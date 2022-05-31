Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,193,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 821,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

