Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

