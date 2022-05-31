ZooKeeper Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $265,494.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $265,494.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,574 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

