ZKSpace (ZKS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $971,415.00

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $971,415.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

