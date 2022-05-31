ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Hits $32.28 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $32.28 million and $11,573.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.01440772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00509338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

