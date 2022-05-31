Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 0.2% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,467. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

