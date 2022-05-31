ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Hits $260.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $205,827.38 and approximately $260.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00082916 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00257966 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

