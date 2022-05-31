Zel Hits 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00310565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072413 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

