Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Zeepin has a total market cap of $136,273.94 and $35,295.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.92 or 0.01438790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00554104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008156 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

