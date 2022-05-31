Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $5.07 on Friday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,557 shares of company stock valued at $304,575 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

