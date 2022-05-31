Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

GRIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

