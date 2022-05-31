Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

FMTX stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

