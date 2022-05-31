Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $17,791,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,324,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

