Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Announce -$1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

SPLK stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 85,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,213. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

