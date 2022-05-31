Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,845. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

