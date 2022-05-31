Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.70. Forward Air reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,551. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

