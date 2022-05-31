Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Titan International reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of TWI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

