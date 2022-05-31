Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 121,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,402. The company has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

