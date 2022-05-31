Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.20 Million

Brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to report $92.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quantum.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

QMCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 289,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quantum by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 259,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

