Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.07 and the lowest is $4.39. Lennox International reported earnings of $4.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $198.71 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 112.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $19,570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.