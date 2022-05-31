Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.06. Dover reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.08. 28,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,219. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

