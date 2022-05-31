Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.91. CME Group posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.47.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,094,200. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.83. 2,282,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.60. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

