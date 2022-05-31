Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Announce $4.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.05. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $7.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $18.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE:BCC traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $82.57. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,001. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,887,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.