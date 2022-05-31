Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $626.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report $626.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $628.85 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,539. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

