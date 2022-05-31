Zacks: Analysts Expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.86 million. USCB Financial reported sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year sales of $71.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

