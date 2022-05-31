Zacks: Analysts Expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Grosvenor Capital Management posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 7,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

