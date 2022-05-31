Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will report $9.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.49 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $37.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded down $7.47 on Friday, hitting $220.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,683. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

