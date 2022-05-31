Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.69 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $24.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. 181,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

