Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $4.67 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 255,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

