Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) to post $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.51 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $52.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $219.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.57 million to $225.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $231.43 million, with estimates ranging from $213.28 million to $244.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

RPT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. 30,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

