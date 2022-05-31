Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post $7.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.72 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.21 billion to $30.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,590. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.16. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

