Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $182.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.32 million to $184.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $748.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $765.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $817.28 million, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 168,883 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXSL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 206,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

