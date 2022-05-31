Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will announce $54.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.00 million. AvePoint posted sales of $45.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $240.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $316.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $12,293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVPT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.