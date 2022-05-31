Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will announce $54.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.00 million. AvePoint posted sales of $45.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $240.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $316.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvePoint.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $12,293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AVPT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
About AvePoint (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.