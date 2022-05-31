Xend Finance Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $411,833.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

