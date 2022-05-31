Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 102,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,906. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.