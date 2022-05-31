Wynnefield Capital Inc. Invests $73,000 in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Radiant Logistics comprises about 0.0% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,439. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.