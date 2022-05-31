Wynnefield Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,793,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,586,000. Cadre comprises 16.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Cadre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,470. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

