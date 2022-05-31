W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.13

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 29632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 82.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

