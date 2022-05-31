Wownero One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,644.00 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $3,644.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

