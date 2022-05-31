World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Monday. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,671. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

