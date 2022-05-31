Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.12. Workday has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

