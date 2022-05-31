Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. Workday has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.