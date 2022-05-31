Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.69.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

