Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 41.4% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00014230 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $36.57 million and approximately $344,578.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,984.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.42 or 0.06119840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00213890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00613969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00603536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00073416 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.