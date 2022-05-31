WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 1.9% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.66. Approximately 388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

